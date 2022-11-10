Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DREUF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.