Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Wild expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.00) to €23.30 ($23.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Up 0.2 %

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

CUYTY stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.