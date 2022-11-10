FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sharp Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sharp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sharp’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sharp’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Sharp Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Sharp has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

