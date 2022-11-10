Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research note issued on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Fair Isaac’s current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.75.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $443.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

