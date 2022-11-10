Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Keyence Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Keyence in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Keyence’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share.

Get Keyence alerts:

Keyence Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $386.00 on Tuesday. Keyence has a 12 month low of $307.70 and a 12 month high of $670.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.67.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.