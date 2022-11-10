Robert W. Baird Increases Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $47.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of FLR opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. Fluor has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

