Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Ryanair stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $125.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

