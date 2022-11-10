Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.95.
Ryanair Trading Up 0.1 %
Ryanair stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $125.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.47.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
