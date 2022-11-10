Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,585,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 1,094,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

