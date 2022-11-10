Robert W. Baird Trims Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price to $42.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Syneos Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

