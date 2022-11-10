Robert W. Baird Trims Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price to $42.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.90.
Shares of SYNH stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.75.
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
