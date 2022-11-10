DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.90.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,002,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,224 shares of company stock worth $8,146,494. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

