DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $11.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

