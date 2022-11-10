Robert W. Baird Cuts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $14.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTES. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

GTES opened at $11.12 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 127.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 383,653 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

