BMO Capital Markets Raises Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $6.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NDLS opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $261.42 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 32,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $148,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,167 shares of company stock worth $372,968. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 33.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 174,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

