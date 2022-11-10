Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Galapagos Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $40.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

