Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Galapagos Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $40.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $72.11.
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
