Wells Fargo & Company Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $61.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $58.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 140.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,932,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,748,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

