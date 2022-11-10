B. Riley Cuts Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target to $11.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HT. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE HT opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $354.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

