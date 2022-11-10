Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $27.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $66.45.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 119,857 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

