BMO Capital Markets Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $76.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group raised their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. Corteva has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.