Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.45.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.50 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 102,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.