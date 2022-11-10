Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.92.

D opened at $60.42 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

