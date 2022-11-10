S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $386.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $356.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPGI. Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.19.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $314.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.53. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.