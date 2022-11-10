Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,650.00 at Susquehanna

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,463.79.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,865.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,801.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,933.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,990,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

