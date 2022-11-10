BMO Capital Markets Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $101.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

