Barclays Trims Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Target Price to $37.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.
Kontoor Brands Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
