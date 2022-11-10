Barclays Trims Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Target Price to $37.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.