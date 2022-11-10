Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Critical Review

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.47 billion 0.39 $90.98 million $0.91 4.42 KORE Group $248.22 million 0.87 -$24.45 million ($0.74) -3.82

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telecom Argentina and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $7.84, suggesting a potential upside of 177.03%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 8.48% 6.77% 3.52% KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64%

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats KORE Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, data center hosting/housing services, dedicated links, layer 2 and layer 3 transport networks, video links, value-added services, and other services. In addition, the company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. Further, it provides internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; data services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.