Contrasting Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) & Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Starry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.69 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -0.99 Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A

Starry Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tower One Wireless.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tower One Wireless and Starry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Starry Group has a consensus price target of $6.29, indicating a potential upside of 2,457.25%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Risk and Volatility

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -41.86% N/A -20.15% Starry Group N/A -1,758.81% -13.31%

Summary

Starry Group beats Tower One Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

(Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Starry Group

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.