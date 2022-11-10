ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Head to Head Contrast

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 5.99 -$71.65 million ($0.42) -5.88 Dyadic International $2.40 million 24.40 -$13.07 million ($0.42) -4.90

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 2 1 3.33 Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ADMA Biologics and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 88.93%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.28%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -66.44% -54.78% -23.74% Dyadic International -506.23% -66.67% -57.88%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Dyadic International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

