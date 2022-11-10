Analysts Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price at $166.57

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.57.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $182.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.85. ExlService has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $187.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at ExlService

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.