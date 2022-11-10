Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives $142.57 Average PT from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

CFRUY stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

