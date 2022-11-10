Reviewing CompoSecure (CMPO) & Its Rivals

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CompoSecure to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million $13.51 million 2.19 CompoSecure Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million 4.14

CompoSecure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompoSecure Competitors 235 1126 1654 57 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for CompoSecure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 196.76%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 81.81%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure’s rivals have a beta of 6.63, indicating that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 10.97% -2.97% 20.49% CompoSecure Competitors -32.72% 17.80% 2.15%

Summary

CompoSecure rivals beat CompoSecure on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

