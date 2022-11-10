American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

