Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Subsea 7 from 105.00 to 104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

