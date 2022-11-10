Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$11.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.55.

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 7.2 %

TSE EQX opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.81. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$11.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.30.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

