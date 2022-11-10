Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.79.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

