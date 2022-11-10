BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $47.22 Average PT from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 828,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after acquiring an additional 729,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

