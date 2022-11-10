Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) PT at $169.89

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.25.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.80. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

