Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,950.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($68.97) to GBX 5,900 ($67.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($66.78) to GBX 5,700 ($65.63) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RIO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

