Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,950.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($68.97) to GBX 5,900 ($67.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($66.78) to GBX 5,700 ($65.63) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.0 %
RIO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.