Oppenheimer Comments on Redfin Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Redfin Stock Down 12.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $354.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 12,532.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 58.0% in the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 275,506 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

