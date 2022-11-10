TD Securities Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$34.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $17.60 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.
About SNC-Lavalin Group
