TD Securities Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$34.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $17.60 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

