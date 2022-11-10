Morgan Stanley Cuts Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 71

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Shares of SSREY opened at $19.21 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

