Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

