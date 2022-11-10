Raymond James Trims TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Target Price to C$18.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRSWF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

