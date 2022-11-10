Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.94.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at C$53.15 on Monday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$46.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The company has a market cap of C$107.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

About Enbridge

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 141.70%.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.