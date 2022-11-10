TD Securities Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TRRSF stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

