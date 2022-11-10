Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNMSF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered Spin Master from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.