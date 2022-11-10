Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNMSF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered Spin Master from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
