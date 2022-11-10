Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Uni-Select stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

