Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target Lowered to 183.00 at Morgan Stanley

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from 191.00 to 183.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WILYY. Barclays reduced their price target on Demant A/S from 190.00 to 170.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Demant A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.25.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $12.84 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

