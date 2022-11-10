Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFSTF. Raymond James cut shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

About Western Forest Products

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.0097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.