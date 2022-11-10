Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 195

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 180 to SEK 195 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 180.13.

SWDBY stock opened at SEK 14.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 13.96. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 12.14 and a twelve month high of SEK 22.35.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

