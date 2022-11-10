Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) PT Lowered to €410.00 at UBS Group

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €430.00 ($430.00) to €410.00 ($410.00) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($410.00) to €360.00 ($360.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $132.32 on Monday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $227.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

